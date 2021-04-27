Terry L. Blaker Has $548,000 Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Terry L. Blaker lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $266.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $269.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.00.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

