Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Tesla stock opened at $738.20 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $680.35 and its 200-day moving average is $650.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $708.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,482.33, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.19.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

