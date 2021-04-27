Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $738.20

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $738.20, but opened at $721.58. Tesla shares last traded at $708.60, with a volume of 300,652 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $680.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $650.07. The company has a market capitalization of $681.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,421.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

