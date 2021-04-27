Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.79. 5,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.18 and its 200-day moving average is $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $64.83 and a 1-year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

