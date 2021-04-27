Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.70. 47,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,960. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day moving average of $168.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

