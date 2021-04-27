Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their buy rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on THLLY. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Thales stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. Thales has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40.

