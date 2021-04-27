The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $140.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $125.30 on Monday. The Allstate has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Allstate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

