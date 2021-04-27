The Andersons (ANDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. On average, analysts expect The Andersons to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Andersons alerts:

ANDE stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $950.17 million, a PE ratio of -403.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The Andersons has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $30.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.