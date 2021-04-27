The Bancorp (TBBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect The Bancorp to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.68 million. On average, analysts expect The Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

