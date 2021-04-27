The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTB stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $41.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.70%.

NTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

