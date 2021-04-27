The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Raised to “Outperform” at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $187.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

