The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $1,395.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1,325.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,238.36.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,233.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,181.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,039.64. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $436.70 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,456,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

