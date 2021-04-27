The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday. Citigroup currently has $1,395.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,395.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,238.36.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,233.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,181.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,039.64. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $436.70 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The Boston Beer by 119.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $7,095,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 120.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

