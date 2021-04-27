The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 47,249 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $68.89.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.