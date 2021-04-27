The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Nikolaos Koumettis Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nikolaos Koumettis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $231.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

