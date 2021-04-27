The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,501 shares of company stock worth $5,890,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

