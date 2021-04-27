The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of DSGX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.59. 39,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,653. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.37. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,262,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after buying an additional 74,537 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,153,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 187,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

