The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal Sells 22,253 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $738,354.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $660,983.78.

On Friday, March 26th, Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $468,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,009,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

