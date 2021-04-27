The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $123.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALV. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.65.

ALV stock opened at $106.64 on Monday. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $106.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Autoliv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

