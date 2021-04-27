The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.68

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.68 and last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 168514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

