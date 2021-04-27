The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.01 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

