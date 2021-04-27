The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $330.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $304.65.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $319.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.97 and its 200-day moving average is $280.50. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $214.01 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $344.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.