The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.