The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.22 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will report sales of $39.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.84 billion to $39.94 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $41.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $129.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $130.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $131.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.57 billion to $133.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,730 shares of company stock worth $3,607,811. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after buying an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

