The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading 5% Higher

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s share price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. 164,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,685,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.76 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Macerich by 7.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

