The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.31. 854,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,318. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $185.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.