The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3,912.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,197,000 after purchasing an additional 675,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Mosaic by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,206,000 after buying an additional 742,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Mosaic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after buying an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 47,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

