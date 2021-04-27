The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.05.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $180.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $184.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.23.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

