The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-9.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.28-20.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.45 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $269.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $165.76 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.57.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut The Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.59.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

