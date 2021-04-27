The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.93.

SO stock opened at $64.66 on Monday. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

