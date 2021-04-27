The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.93.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $64.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.