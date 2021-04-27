The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Position Lessened by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.87% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 64,624 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWZ opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

