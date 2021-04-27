The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

NYSE:DIS opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $334.50 billion, a PE ratio of -115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

