TheStreet Downgrades Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) to C+

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $320.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.29. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.97%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

