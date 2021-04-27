TheStreet Lowers Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COG. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,737 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

