TheStreet Lowers Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $87.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $320.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.29. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 60.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

