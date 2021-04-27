Thomas John Pladsen Sells 23,800 Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Stock

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$61,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$390,000.

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas John Pladsen sold 4,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$12,480.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$26,000.00.

CVE:NLC opened at C$2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.70 and a current ratio of 20.76. Neo Lithium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.88. The company has a market cap of C$372.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.19.

NLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Neo Lithium from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

