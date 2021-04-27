ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $17.97 on Monday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

