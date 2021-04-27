Tiaa Fsb Buys New Shares in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $305.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $29,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,784.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $636,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $43,737.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,900 shares of company stock worth $1,994,476 over the last three months. 41.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

