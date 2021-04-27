Tidal Finance Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $14.30 million and $433,607.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00065991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00064487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.43 or 0.00794934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00097227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.21 or 0.08125806 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.