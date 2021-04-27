Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GME. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in GameStop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get GameStop alerts:

NYSE:GME traded up $12.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.00. 220,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,418,645. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.