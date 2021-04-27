Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Purchases 972 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 3.5% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 171,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $175.61. The stock had a trading volume of 582,316 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.