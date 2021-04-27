TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 4%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 4,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,476,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $585.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. Analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after buying an additional 295,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 267,677 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.