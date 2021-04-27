Tixl (TXL) Hits Market Cap of $25.04 Million

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $25.04 million and approximately $634,945.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tixl has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tixl coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000842 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tixl alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00062347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00276512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.43 or 0.01057021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.00 or 0.00723558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,251.10 or 1.00445434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tixl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tixl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.