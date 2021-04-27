Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPDKY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Danske raised Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TPDKY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. Topdanmark A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

