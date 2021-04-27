Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.41

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.41 and traded as high as C$24.62. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$24.55, with a volume of 659,570 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.73.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.41. The company has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.3699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, with a total value of C$121,138.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares in the company, valued at C$212,932,427.30. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

