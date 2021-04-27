Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires 6,524 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18,640.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $338.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.97 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

