Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys 303 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.08. 29,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $526.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

