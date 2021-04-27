Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.6% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $152.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

