Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC cut its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,209 shares of company stock worth $221,122,074. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.93.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.85 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

